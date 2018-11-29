Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 29th (AAL, AAPL, ALGT, ANDX, ASND, ATO, BJRI, BLMN, BURL, CAKE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 29th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $225.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $165.00 to $167.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $55.00 to $42.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $88.00 to $103.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $53.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $190.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners to $4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $129.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $48.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price lowered by Argus to $89.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $96.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $120.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $158.00 to $136.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $108.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities to $108.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners to $40.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

