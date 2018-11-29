Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cott (COT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cott (NYSE: COT) recently:

11/13/2018 – Cott was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is a North American and European water, coffee and coffee extracts, tea and filtration solutions service company. “

11/13/2018 – Cott had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Cott was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Cott had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We reiterate our Buy rating and raise FY19-20 EBITDA 2-3% post strong 3Q18 results. COT delivered ~+4% org sales growth, better GM%, an EBITDA beat, and edged up its FY18 FCF guidance. The co.’s transformation to a more stable and higher growth/margin pure-play water / coffee biz is still not fully appreciated by the market. At 10x EV/EBITDA, COT trades at a 25% discount to business service peers, leaving adequate scope to re-rate. PT to $21 on group de-rating. Cott delivers a strong 3Q: Cott’s 3Q sales were 1% above consensus and better gross margins (+65 bps YoY, +25 bps vs. Street) helped drive 1.5% gross profit upside. A solid EBITDA beat (+3% vs. Street) and upside bias to guidance drove share price outperformance today (+240 bps vs. the XLP).””

10/3/2018 – Cott was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is one of the world’s largest non-alcoholic beverage companies and the world’s largest retailer brand soft drink provider. The Company commercializes its business in over Sixty countries worldwide, with its principal markets being the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico. Cott markets or supplies over two hundred retailer and licensed brands, and Company-owned brands including Cott, RC, Vintage, Vess and So Clear. Its products include carbonated soft drinks, sparkling and flavored waters, energy drinks, sports drinks, juices, juice drinks and smoothies, ready-to-drink teas, and other non-carbonated beverages. “

Shares of NYSE COT opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Cott Corp has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.37 million. Cott had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 17.03%. Cott’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cott Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cott by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Cott by 2.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 522,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cott by 167.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 240,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cott by 206.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cott during the second quarter valued at $8,473,000.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

