Restoration Hardware (RH) Trading 5.8% Higher

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.47 and last traded at $116.61. 976,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,060,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Restoration Hardware from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.94.

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.30. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 520.85% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.19 per share, for a total transaction of $999,930.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,253,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,614,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $392,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restoration Hardware stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Restoration Hardware worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

