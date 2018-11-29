Reviewing Aramark (ARMK) & Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Aramark has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.60% 18.15% 3.80% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 10.26% 26.34% 9.44%

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Aramark pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aramark has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Aramark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aramark and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 8 0 2.80 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 0 11 0 3.00

Aramark presently has a consensus target price of $47.30, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $69.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Aramark’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aramark and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $15.79 billion 0.60 $567.89 million $1.99 19.15 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.14 billion 1.97 $120.94 million $2.60 22.18

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Aramark on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, plant operations, energy and supply chain management, and purchasing. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of September 14, 2018, it owned and operated 117 stores in 38 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

