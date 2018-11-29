Reviewing Associated Capital Group (AC) and Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF)

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Associated Capital Group and Wisdom Tree Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wisdom Tree Investments 2 2 3 0 2.14

Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus price target of $10.21, suggesting a potential upside of 34.75%. Given Wisdom Tree Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wisdom Tree Investments is more favorable than Associated Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Wisdom Tree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group -7.70% -0.22% -0.20% Wisdom Tree Investments 18.05% 16.22% 7.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.2% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wisdom Tree Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wisdom Tree Investments pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Wisdom Tree Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $26.92 million 35.14 $8.83 million N/A N/A Wisdom Tree Investments $237.40 million 4.89 $27.19 million $0.24 31.58

Wisdom Tree Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group.

Volatility & Risk

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wisdom Tree Investments has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wisdom Tree Investments beats Associated Capital Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.