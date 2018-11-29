Reviewing Blue Valley Ban (BVBC) & Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and Howard Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Valley Ban 8.69% N/A N/A Howard Bancorp -2.37% 3.87% 0.51%

Risk & Volatility

Blue Valley Ban has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blue Valley Ban and Howard Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A Howard Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Howard Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.37%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and Howard Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Valley Ban $30.70 million 2.34 $1.10 million N/A N/A Howard Bancorp $62.55 million 4.70 $7.20 million $0.79 19.57

Howard Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Summary

Howard Bancorp beats Blue Valley Ban on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Valley Ban

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market deposits; and provides personal loans, small business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, working capital financing, and commercial real estate loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 14 full service branches located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.

