Reviewing Electronic Systems Technology (ELST) & Control4 (CTRL)

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) and Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Electronic Systems Technology alerts:

This table compares Electronic Systems Technology and Control4’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Systems Technology $1.42 million 1.37 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Control4 $244.73 million 2.34 $15.97 million $0.75 28.55

Control4 has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Systems Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Electronic Systems Technology has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Control4 has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Electronic Systems Technology and Control4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Control4 0 2 6 0 2.75

Control4 has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.13%. Given Control4’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Control4 is more favorable than Electronic Systems Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Control4 shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Electronic Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Control4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Systems Technology and Control4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Systems Technology -26.21% -18.83% -18.29% Control4 7.22% 14.94% 12.03%

Summary

Control4 beats Electronic Systems Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. Its ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computers networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables. The company also offers data radio products for process automation in commercial, industrial, and government arenas, as well as various accessories to support the ESTeem products, such as antennas, power supplies, and cable assemblies. In addition, it offers repair and upgrade services; and professional, site survey testing, system start-up, and custom engineering services. The company's products are used in various applications, including water/wastewater, oil/gas, mining, and industrial automation. It markets its products through direct sales, sales representatives, and resellers. Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Kennewick, Washington.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corp. engages in the provision of automation and control solutions. It offers networking systems to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and other connected devices. The firm builds secure infrastructure to provide cloud-base services which includes remote customer system access. The company was founded by W. Eric Smith, William B. West and Mark J. Morgan on March 27, 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.