Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €117.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €117.00 ($136.05) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. equinet set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.00 ($122.09).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €78.66 ($91.47) on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 52 week high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

