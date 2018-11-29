Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.14. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $96.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.65 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 384,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,421,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIN shares. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

