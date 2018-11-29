Rhumbline Advisers Invests $10.20 Million in Bank Ozk (OZK) Stock

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 268,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth about $753,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth about $658,000. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth about $7,634,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth about $3,258,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

