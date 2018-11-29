Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,011 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,914,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10,214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 464,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,537,000 after buying an additional 459,960 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,389,000 after buying an additional 282,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,491,000 after purchasing an additional 273,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $619.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

