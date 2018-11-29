Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,529 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Exelixis worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $177,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 94.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, insider Gisela Schwab sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $213,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,561,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,319,379.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,860 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

