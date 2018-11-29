Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,456 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Intel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

