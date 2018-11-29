Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. Sells 1,250 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Stock

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $94,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 14.53 and a current ratio of 14.53.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $74.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 53.15%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,484,000 after purchasing an additional 76,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,145,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,321,000 after purchasing an additional 118,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 32.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on National Health Investors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

