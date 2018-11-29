Robert Eadie Purchases 103,000 Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM) Stock

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Director Robert Eadie purchased 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,300.00.

Robert Eadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Robert Eadie purchased 2,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$200.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Robert Eadie purchased 47,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,700.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Robert Eadie purchased 47,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,700.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Robert Eadie acquired 35,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Robert Eadie acquired 14,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Robert Eadie acquired 35,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,550.00.

TSE SAM remained flat at $C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 21,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,318. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

