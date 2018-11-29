Robert W. Duggan Buys 80,175 Shares of Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Stock

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) major shareholder Robert W. Duggan acquired 80,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $151,530.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,343,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,056.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AKAO opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Achaogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

AKAO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Achaogen from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Achaogen from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Achaogen by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 174,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

