Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,521 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 12.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 579,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integrated Device Technology alerts:

IDTI opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $1,565,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,395.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Shepard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,017.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,983. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Integrated Device Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc-cuts-stake-in-integrated-device-technology-inc-idti.html.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.