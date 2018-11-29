Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1,829.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 56.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth $462,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Pat Cotroneo sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $137,921.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorma Routti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,673 shares of company stock worth $11,268,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Leerink Swann set a $84.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of FGEN opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 2.15. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

