Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.19% of MarketAxess worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,307,000 after acquiring an additional 63,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,770,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 23.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after buying an additional 151,439 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 680,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,611,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 469,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.63.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.09 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total value of $542,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $5,052,835.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,986 shares in the company, valued at $223,583,182.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

