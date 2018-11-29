Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Viad Corp (VVI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Viad worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,890,000 after purchasing an additional 144,024 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 989,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Viad by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Viad by 5.9% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 558,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Viad by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVI. ValuEngine lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Viad in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $992.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.12). Viad had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $358.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

