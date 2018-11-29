Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Inditex (ITX)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.30 ($35.23) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Inditex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Societe Generale set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Inditex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.24 ($36.32).

Inditex has a twelve month low of €23.00 ($26.74) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

Inditex Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

