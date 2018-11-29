Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.46. 27,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,937. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $69.99 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.0% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.