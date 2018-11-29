Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10, Morningstar.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RY stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $69.99 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 58.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,886,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,311,000 after buying an additional 7,326,711 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,806,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,873,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 151.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,776,000 after buying an additional 1,538,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to $89.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

