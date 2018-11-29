Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.digitallook.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.27 ($4.09).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 222.50 ($2.91). 4,597,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.20 ($3.97).

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Ross McEwan bought 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £228,753.40 ($298,906.83).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

