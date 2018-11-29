Royce & Associates LP Acquires 85,000 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. John B. Sanfilippo & Son comprises about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned about 10.33% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $83,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,078,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 23.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $61.01. 7,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,498. The company has a market cap of $683.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $79.37.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $204.29 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

