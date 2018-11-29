Royce & Associates LP Buys 870,716 Shares of Ares Management LP Unit (ARES)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,716 shares during the period. Ares Management LP Unit accounts for approximately 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.09% of Ares Management LP Unit worth $119,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 504,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 785.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. ValuEngine raised Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ares Management LP Unit from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management LP Unit from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on Ares Management LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NYSE ARES traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,674. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Ares Management LP Unit has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Ares Management LP Unit had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $240.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Ares Management LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

Ares Management LP Unit Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

