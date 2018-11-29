Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the period. FLIR Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $102,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $2,668,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $55,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,912 shares of company stock worth $2,787,277. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLIR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,261. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.10. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

