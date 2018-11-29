Royce & Associates LP Sells 75,607 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,607 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $68,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.72, for a total transaction of $2,327,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Wehmann sold 20,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.63, for a total transaction of $4,712,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,854,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,979 shares of company stock worth $23,856,216. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,241. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $152.46 and a 1-year high of $241.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

