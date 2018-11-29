Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.39 Million Stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Seaboard worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seaboard by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Seaboard from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,739.95 on Thursday. Seaboard Corp has a one year low of $3,505.01 and a one year high of $4,499.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division is involved in the hog production and pork processing activities. It provides fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

