Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $312,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ACBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of ACBI opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $469.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

