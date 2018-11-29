Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 369,300 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 369,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Nuance Communications worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 8,350 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $136,105.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,883 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,992.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,200 shares of company stock worth $1,403,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $536.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

