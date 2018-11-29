Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ryanair by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.20). Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/ryanair-holdings-plc-ryaay-stake-raised-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.