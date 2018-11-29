salesforce.com (CRM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.23-13.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.19 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.60-2.61 EPS.

salesforce.com stock opened at $140.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $98.68 and a 1 year high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.97.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $871,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,662.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total transaction of $852,585.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 482,878 shares of company stock valued at $71,176,221. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

