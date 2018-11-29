Sally Beauty (SBH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH):

11/23/2018 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/19/2018 – Sally Beauty was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have outpaced the industry in the past three months. This was led by robust bottom line view for fiscal 2019 backed by reduced tax rate, owing to U.S. tax reform and lower share count. Although the top line lagged, the company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Sally Beauty is on track with its transformation plan announced in April 2018. As part of the plan, the company initiated a new Sally Beauty Loyalty Program. It also launched box colors and is all set to offer Pravana brand to its U.S. customers. Additionally, the company is making efforts to enhance its digital platform by updating its e-commerce and mobile commerce capabilities to improve customer’s shopping experience. However, the company is grappling with contraction in adjusted operating margin for a while now. Moving ahead in fiscal 2019, management expects margins to decline further.”

11/9/2018 – Sally Beauty was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Sally Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2018 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company is adopting several initiatives to stoke top-line growth. It is on track with the transformation plan aimed at reducing cost and focusing on the core categories — hair color and hair care. In this regard, it has launched new Sally Beauty Loyalty Program and a new point-of-sale system for both its segments. As a result, management continues to expect double-digit growth in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2018. Also, it has been pursuing strategic acquisitions, the latest being H. Chalut Ltée. However, the company is grappling with soft sales that can be attributable to dismal comps at the SBS and BSG segments in the quarter. Further, management expects same store sales to decline further in fiscal 2018. Moreover, the company witnessed contraction in gross margin for the past two quarters due to a negative revenue mix shift and rise in coupon redemption.”

10/24/2018 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.50.

10/16/2018 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty has underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that year-over-year decline in the top line during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 hurt investor sentiment. The reason behind soft sales can be attributable to dismal comps at the SBS and BSG segments in the quarter. Going forward, management expects same store sales to decline further in fiscal 2018. Moreover, the company witnessed contraction of gross margin for the past two quarters impacted by a negative revenue mix shift and rise in coupon redemptions. However, the company is on track with the transformation plan aimed at reducing cost and focusing on the core categories — hair color and hair care. In this regard, it has launched new Sally Beauty Loyalty Program and a new point-of-sale system for both its segments. As a result, management continues to expect double-digit growth in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2018.”

10/12/2018 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2018 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty is making efforts to put itself on growth trajectory which has led the stock to outpace the industry in the past three months. The company is on track with the transformation plan aimed at reducing cost and focusing on the core categories — hair color and hair care. In this regard, it has launched new Sally Beauty Loyalty Program and a new point-of-sale system for both its segments. As a result, management continues to expect double-digit growth in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2018. Also, Sally beauty has been undertaking acquisitions, the latest being H. Chalut Ltée that will help expand its reach to Quebec. However, management provided dismal fiscal 2018 view post the company’s third-quarter results, wherein top line meet but bottom line missed the consensus mark. Soft comps performance also hurt investor sentiment. Moreover, weak gross margin continues to pose a threat as management expects margins to decline further.”

10/4/2018 – Sally Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – Sally Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Moreover, the company posted dismal fiscal 2018 view following the company’s third-quarter results, wherein top line meet but bottom line missed the consensus mark. Further, soft comps performance also hurt investor sentiment. Moreover, contraction in gross margin continues to pose a threat as management expects margins to decline further. Nevertheless, Sally Beauty is adopting several initiatives to put itself on growth trajectory. It is on track with the transformation plan aimed at reducing cost and focusing on the core categories — hair color and hair care. As a result, management continues to expect double-digit growth in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2018. Also, Sally beauty has been undertaking acquisitions, the latest being H. Chalut Ltée that will help expand its reach to Quebec.”

NYSE SBH traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,867. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.19. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $67,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $289,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 331.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 672,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 516,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 432.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 163,571 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 87,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 202,471 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

