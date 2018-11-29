Sanchez Energy (SN) Debt Trading 5% Lower

An issue of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) bonds fell 5% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.75% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2021. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $30.00 and were trading at $39.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sanchez Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price objective on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Shares of Sanchez Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 2,362,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,363. Sanchez Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $277.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanchez Energy Corp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanchez Energy news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $53,817.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,997.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanchez Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,939,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 320,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sanchez Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sanchez Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,018,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 115,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 589,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 63,220 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SN)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

