Sanchez Energy (SN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.63

Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 14157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SN. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price target on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sanchez Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

The stock has a market cap of $58.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $277.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sanchez Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanchez Energy Corp will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $53,817.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,997.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Sanchez Energy in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sanchez Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 99,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanchez Energy in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Sanchez Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 589,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 63,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sanchez Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

