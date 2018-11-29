Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Stake Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,754 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,575,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after buying an additional 1,578,431 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 501,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 56.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 110.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,072 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

SAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

