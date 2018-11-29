SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS: SNWV) is one of 117 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SANUWAVE Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -2.39, meaning that its stock price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -722.47% N/A -896.94% SANUWAVE Health Competitors -35.32% -64.16% -17.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SANUWAVE Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health Competitors 676 2471 4640 227 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 391.97%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SANUWAVE Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $740,000.00 -$5.53 million -5.00 SANUWAVE Health Competitors $1.50 billion $98.84 million -167.71

SANUWAVE Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health rivals beat SANUWAVE Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

