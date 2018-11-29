SCANA Co. (SCG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of SCANA worth $16,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,493,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,241,000 after acquiring an additional 442,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 196.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,784 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,236,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

SCANA stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. SCANA Co. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.05.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SCANA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

SCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Mizuho upgraded SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SCANA in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SCANA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

