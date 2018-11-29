Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Gartner Inc (IT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 38.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153,747 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gartner were worth $38,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Gartner by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 508,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,621,000 after purchasing an additional 57,961 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $940,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,046,000.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $161.21. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Gartner had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 target price on shares of Gartner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.10.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $202,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $260,130.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,693.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $820,146 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/schroder-investment-management-group-decreases-holdings-in-gartner-inc-it.html.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.