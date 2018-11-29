Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is Noven Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Noven Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Noven Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10,449.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 784,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,100,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $50.94. 8,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,888. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

