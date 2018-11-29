Science Applications International (SAIC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Science Applications has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win more deals regularly. We believe the company is comfortably positioned, given its favored relationship with the DoD and the Department of Homeland Security. Furthermore, having the government as a big client lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuation in revenues. Moreover, government contracts improve the visibility of future revenue streams. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nonetheless, Science Applications continues to witness increase in cost reimbursement type contracts compared with fixed price contract, which is expected to be a drag on margins. Though the company has been steadily winning federal contracts, these low-margin deals have been affecting its profitability. Shares underperformed the industry year-to-date.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.86.

Shares of SAIC opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352,533 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,584,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,682,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 807,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,115,000 after purchasing an additional 104,727 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,758 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

