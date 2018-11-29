Science Applications International (SAIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, September 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

