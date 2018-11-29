Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 1,381,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,361,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scientific Games from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.21.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $123,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,655.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 29,822.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

