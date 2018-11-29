Sea Ltd (SE) Stake Raised by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 41.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

SE traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $13.07. 19,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,164. Sea Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.01). SEA had a negative return on equity of 283.47% and a negative net margin of 141.71%. The firm had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.55 million. Analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

