Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $9,519,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $221,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

