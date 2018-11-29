SeaWorld Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,156 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,743% compared to the average daily volume of 551 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $483.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.67 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/seaworld-entertainment-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-seas.html.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.