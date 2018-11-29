Select Sands (SNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 184000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.

Select Sands Company Profile (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

