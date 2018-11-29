Sempra Energy (SRE) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $27,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 49.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 256,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 85,179 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $3,199,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,256 shares in the company, valued at $17,024,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $554,905.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,651.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,749 shares of company stock worth $4,425,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co set a $129.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

