Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $3.13 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $60.06 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $244.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

